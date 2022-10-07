Suzanne Smith.jpg

Suzanne Smith

Suzanne Evans Dean Smith passed this life on October 2, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. Suzanne was born March 21, 1955 in Tullahoma to the late Charlene Dean and Jable Dean. She spent part of her childhood in Germany where her father was stationed, then returned to Tullahoma and eventually Lynchburg. She graduated from Central High School in Fayetteville in 1973, and then started her medical career as a Scrub Tech at Harton assisting Doctors Galbraith and Snoddy, then as a CNA.

She graduated Nursing School from Tennessee College of Applied Technology in 1986 with the highest score on the nursing boards in Tennessee at the time. She spent most of her career at the Life Care Centers of Tullahoma and Lynchburg.

