The Heavenly Father has called Sylvia Joan Schild on Sunday Aug. 14, 2022.

She has preceded in death with her parents Walter John Williams/Nelly Anna Lila Louise Laboa and grandson Kyle Edward Farris. Sylvia was born in Aix-En-Provence, France and raised in United Kingdom, London.

Service information

Aug 18
Visitation
Thursday, August 18, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Aug 18
Funeral Service
Thursday, August 18, 2022
2:00PM
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
