The Heavenly Father has called Sylvia Joan Schild on Sunday Aug. 14, 2022.
She has preceded in death with her parents Walter John Williams/Nelly Anna Lila Louise Laboa and grandson Kyle Edward Farris. Sylvia was born in Aix-En-Provence, France and raised in United Kingdom, London.
She worked for Del Monte, Batesville, PCA Appearl, and Middle Tennessee Home Health Care. Sylvia loved traveling to see the oceans, bowling, golfing, watching Matt Dylan on Gunsmoke, Manchester United soccer team, Roll Tide Roll, 49ers and don't ever forget six-thirty was Wheel of Fortune time. She would always ask if you would like a cup of tea and a biscuit, when you came over. Sylvia, became a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church in Manchester. She loved being involved with Clothing Closet, delivering food for Thanksgiving and Christmas for the people of Coffee County.
Sylvia leaves behind her beloved husband Jimmy Leon Schild of 51 years. Her five children: Jacqueline Samuelson (David) Ravden, Jeanette (Timothy) Farris, Mark (Kim) Rhymer, Barbara Padilla and Karen Hale. Her 11 grandchildren: Karis Samuelson, Lucy (Markeith) Chamberlain Kristina, Savanna and Sloane Farris, Ryan (Jackie)Padilla, Haley(Wyatt) Landrith, Denver Rhymer, Jimmy B. Schild, Micheal Brown and Myles(Taylor) Hale. She loved her 15 great grandchildren. Sylvia, especially loved her four-legged babies Dakota, Lady and Duke, as her children too. She was definitely known for being the shining light of our family.
The family would love to give a special thanks to her nurses Lisa, Amanda and Tammy. May we all cherish our memories and continue to love one another.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 17, 2022
