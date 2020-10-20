Tabatha Renee Hodge of Tullahoma passed this life Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 42.
Tabatha was born in Tullahoma to Donald and Darlene Lynch Hodge who survive. During her life, Tabatha worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at various facilities in Tullahoma, including Morning Pointe, and Brookdale. Tabatha is preceded in death by one uncle, Dwayne Burt; and two grandparents, Avajean Haynes, and Betty Burt.
In addition to her parents, Tabatha is survived by her daughter, Charity Hope Hodge; one brother, Donald Hodge, Jr. and his wife, Amber; one sister, Elizabeth Hodge; one aunt, Pam Bland; three uncles, Gary Keller and his wife Annie Mae, Mike Keller, and Scott Burt; and one grandfather, Harry Burt.
Visitation for Mrs. Hodge will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 21, 2020