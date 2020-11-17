Tammy Ann Click, 58, of Winchester, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Paul Edward Delridge and Charlotte Virginia Burgess Delridge. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Larry Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 18, 2020

