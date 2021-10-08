Teddie Joe Sanders, Jr., 63, passed away suddenly on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at his residence in Taunton.
Born in Arkansas, Teddie was raised in New York where he graduated from Duanesburg Central High School. He then spent several years living in Tullahoma; in Rhode Island; and eventually settled in Massachusetts.
Teddie enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting model cars and watching NASCAR. He found pleasure in gardening, being outdoors and he liked to joke and make people laugh. Ted was most proud of his previous career at Electric Boat in Groton, where he was a red badge machinist.
He is survived by his parents, Delmar and Emma Jean Robbins and a brother, Shawn Rowe, of Dighton, and sister, Lisa (Robbins) Quinn and brother-in-law, David Quinn, of Sagamore Beach, and predeceased by brother, David Mitchell Kennedy.
He also leaves his children; Monica Jo (Sanders) Fields and Davis Sanders of Lynchburg; Shana and Dakota Sanders of RI; and Evan Sanders of Mass., grandchildren; Kaitlin Sanders and Alexander Fox Brown of Tennessee, nephews; David Quinn and Daniel Quinn of Sagamore Beach.
Visiting hours and burial will be held privately. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook, or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 10, 2021