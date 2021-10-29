Teresa A. Quick 58, of Estill Springs passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton. Teresa was born on March 29, 1963 in Winchester, Tennessee to the late Charles Edward and Hazel (Ashley) Matthews. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Metcalf officiating. Interment will follow in Winchester Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 31, 2021