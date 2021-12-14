Teresa Anne Holt, 78, of Decherd departed this life on Dec. 12, 2021, at NHC Tullahoma. Teresa was born in Sewanee, the youngest child of Fred Orville and Maude Esther Hughes.
It was Teresa’s wishes to be cremated and her ashes interred beside her husband at Franklin Memorial Gardens. It was also her wishes that there be a graveside service with her eulogy given by her daughter.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Immediately following the graveside service, the family will be going to Teresa’s favorite restaurant, Gondola in Tullahoma, for a meal. Friends and family are invited to join them. In lieu of flowers, it was her wish that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Animal Harbor of Franklin County. Her family would like to thank the caring staff at NHC Tullahoma for taking care of “Mama Teresa” in the last months of her life.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 15, 2021