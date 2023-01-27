Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Teresa Mary O’Neill, 66, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Vanderbilt- Tullahoma Harton Hospital.
She was born in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 4, 1956, to the late Francis and Anna O’Neill. Raised in Brooklyn, Teresa wore many hats during her full life. From a student of fashion design in New York, to a scuba-diving Army wife in Japan, she took most pride in her role as a mother and educator. She returned to school to study art education while raising three children. Accepting her children’s friends as her own, she led her life with true empathy and always saw the good in others. Because of that, she was truly blessed with a loving immediate and extended family. She was a true Christian, and had a close, personal relationship with Jesus. She encouraged others to seek His guidance and to explore the beauty of the gospel. She was a talented artist who appreciated beauty in all art forms. She worked in many artistic mediums, from painting to jewelry design, and appreciated the imaginative works of science fiction and fantasy. She loved the competition of a good family game night and spending that time with her loved ones. She was a beloved mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Bradley Burns (Nicci) and Richard Burns; one daughter, Danielle Burns (Kaysie Blum); one brother, Thomas O’Neill (Diane Taylor); one sister, Barbara Hickey (Gerald); seven grandchildren, Aryan Burns, Avery Burns, Andrew Bean, Mason Burns, Amira Jernigan (Elisha Knight), Armani Jernigan, and Liliana Burns; nephews, Matthew Hickey and Scott Taylor; niece, Madelyn Taylor; and several other extended family, friends, and beloved dog Lucy. She is preceded in death by, her parents, Francis and Anna O’Neill; grandson, Cyrus Burns.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial to immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 29, 2023
