Terri Lynn Bandy, 63, of Normandy, passed this life on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville at the age of 63.
Terri was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late William and Maxine Sanders Blackwell. During her life she worked as a Medical Transcriptionist with Total Basic Transcriptions. Terri loved to ride motorcycles, sew, go to the beach and to be with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Bandy; two sons, Ryan (Laura) Bandy, and Nathaniel Bandy; one daughter, Leslie (Jason) Lusk; and three grandchildren, Laila, Karlee, and Cash.
A celebration of Terri’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. at Firefly Pointe at Twin Creeks Marina and Resort, 91 Slip-A Way, Winchester, Tennessee 37398. In lieu of flowers, Terri’s family has asked that donations be made to either the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News - Oct. 28, 2020