A Celebration of Life for Terry B Walker, 72, of Tullahoma, Will be conducted at 1:00PM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Mr. Walker passed from this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital.
Terry was born in Shelbyville to the late Nelle Mahaffey. He was a self-employed in the construction industry. He was a US ARMY Veteran, serving in Vietnam. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, playing football, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a loving father and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Judy Hydeman. He is survived by, one son, Thaddeus Walker; two daughters, Lera Williams (Adam) and Karissa Walker; one brother, Mike Walker; one sister, Jane Jakes (Robert); five grandchildren.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 27, 2021