Terry B Walker

Terry B Walker

A Celebration of Life for Terry B Walker, 72, of Tullahoma, Will be conducted at 1:00PM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Mr. Walker passed from this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital.

Terry was born in Shelbyville to the late Nelle Mahaffey. He was a self-employed in the construction industry.  He was a US ARMY Veteran, serving in Vietnam. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, playing football, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a loving father and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Judy Hydeman. He is survived by, one son, Thaddeus Walker; two daughters, Lera Williams (Adam) and Karissa Walker; one brother, Mike Walker; one sister, Jane Jakes (Robert); five grandchildren.

Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 27, 2021

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.