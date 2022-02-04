Terry Lee Dendy, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital at the age of 70.
Terry was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Elisha B. and Irene Black Dendy. He graduated from Franklin County High School and served in the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy sheriff in the late 70s and early 80s. Terry was also a firefighter for 20 years, a codes enforcement officer and a liaison officer for the office of the mayor. He was all for the city of Manchester and dedicated 30 years of his life to it. Terry was a Master Mason with the Hillsboro Lodge, as well as a long-time member of the Alabama Tide Pride Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Howell Dendy.
Terry is survived by his wife, Donna Dendy; his son, Jason (Lesley) Dendy; two brothers, Michael B. (Elizabeth) Dendy and Rickey Lynn Dendy; two grandchildren, Baylor Dendy and Bella Hennessee; nephew, Michael B. (Kristi) Dendy II; nieces, Elisha (Ted) Taylor, Mandy (Hunter) Hitt, Tina (Hugo) Cantu, and Clint Mealer; and several great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Gray and Billy Joe Calvert officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 6, 2022