Terry Wayne Holliday of Manchester passed this life on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 62. Services are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. till the service time.
A native of Manchester, Terry was the son of the late Donald and Naomi Stone Holliday. He and his wife, Connye owned T & C Services, a construction contractors’ business. He loved being with his family and grandkids, doing woodworking projects and taking care of his horses. He was an avid University of Alabama football fan. He also enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg and going on cruises.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Connye Floyd Holliday of Manchester; son, Terry Wayne Holliday Jr of Nashville; daughters, Mandy Coulter (David) of Shelton, Ct., and Brandi King (Robert) of Muncie, Ind.; sister, Donna Rapp (Mike) of Franklin; in-Laws, Shirley Floyd (Ralph) of Manchester; grandchildren, Lathan Green, Jaice Coulter and Anthony King and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 20, 2021