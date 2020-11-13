Thelma G. Bullard was born Feb. 23, 1931 and passed away Nov. 6, 2020. 

J. A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 15, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Thelma Bullard, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 14
Graveside Service
Saturday, November 14, 2020
12:00PM-12:30PM
Evergreeen Cemetery
New Rock Creek Rd
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.