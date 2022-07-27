Thelma Rutledge

Thelma J. Rutledge of Moore County passed this life on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 92 years. Graveside services were held Sunday at Lynchburg Cemetery in Lynchburg.

Mrs. Rutledge was born in Lincoln County to the late John Thomas Raby and Laura Warren Raby. Mrs. Rutledge was a member of the County Line Church of Christ and she also loved to cook and canning and freezing vegetables. Mrs. Rutledge loved being with her grandchildren and doing cross word puzzles and cross stitch projects.

