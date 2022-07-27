Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Thelma J. Rutledge of Moore County passed this life on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 92 years. Graveside services were held Sunday at Lynchburg Cemetery in Lynchburg.
Mrs. Rutledge was born in Lincoln County to the late John Thomas Raby and Laura Warren Raby. Mrs. Rutledge was a member of the County Line Church of Christ and she also loved to cook and canning and freezing vegetables. Mrs. Rutledge loved being with her grandchildren and doing cross word puzzles and cross stitch projects.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lilbern C. Rutledge, sisters: Rebecca Faye Graham and Margaret Wandalene Carter.
Mrs. Rutledge is survived by her daughters; Bonnie Darnell (Ronald) of Shelbyville, and Patsy Carol Burton (James David) of Moore County, brother; Thomas Jackie Raby (Janice) of Shelbyville, sister; Betty Wood of Shelbyville, grandchildren; James Darnell of Washington D.C., Trent Burton (Quintina) of Murfreesboro, Meridith Burton of Lynchburg, great granddaughters; Tristyn Burton and Aliya Burton.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.