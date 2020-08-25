Thelma Limbaugh Smith, 92, of Tullahoma, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born on Oct. 4, 1927, in Moore County, the daughter of Benjamin and Mollie Limbaugh. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Irene Smith and Lorene Burton and brother, Fred Limbaugh.
Private family graveside services are scheduled and a memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Thelma was a member of the Hoover’s Grove Church of Christ. She had many talents but was a very humble person.
Thelma is survived by Clofton (Pete) Smith, her husband of 71 years, their daughters, Barbara (Ricky) Smith, Beverly Smith and Bonnie (Russell) Wright; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Camp Joy, P. O. Box 8192, Lynchburg, TN 37352, or a charity of your choice.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 26, 2020