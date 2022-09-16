Thomas Allen Demarest, age 76, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, after a ten-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Tom, as he was known to friends, was born on July 8, 1946, in New Jersey. In recent years, he was affectionately called PopPop or Papa.

