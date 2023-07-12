Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Thomas Andrew Qualls, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at his home at the age of 75.
Mr. Qualls was born in Coffee County to the late Alford Harold Qualls, Sr. and Eller Pauline Dorrsett Qualls. He served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam and went on to work in the uniform business as a route supervisor for 32 years, working for Mid-South Uniform, Todd Uniform and Aramark Uniform. Mr. Qualls was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church and loved fishing, as well as going to gun and knife shows. He loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Qualls was preceded in death by two brothers, Alford Harold Qualls, Jr. and Charlie Qualls. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joyce Qualls; two sons, Steve Qualls of Tullahoma and Wayne (Suzie) Qualls of Manchester; one daughter, Mary Qualls of Colorado; six grandchildren, Austin Qualls of Tullahoma, Aaron (Shayla) Qualls of Winchester, Jessica Qualls of Manchester, Hannah (Zach) Rhoton of Manchester, and Alexandra and Destiny Qualls; two great-grandchildren, Aaron Cole Qualls and Mallory Rhoton; two brothers, Paul (Donna) Qualls of Lynchburg and Donnie (Janice) Qualls of Manchester; one sister, Faye (James) Baker of Tullahoma; and two very dear friends, Gayle Floyd and Robin Layman.
Visitation for Mr. Qualls will be held on Friday, July 14 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 -9 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Hubert Robertson officiating and Austin Qualls, Aaron Qualls, Todd Qualls, Jared Qualls, Garrett Bradford, and Blake Simmons serving as pallbearers. Burial with military honors will follow at Hurricane Cemetery in Moore County.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 12, 2023
