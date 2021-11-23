Thomas Clinton “T.C.” Harrell Jr., 93, of Decherd, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. He was born in Coffee County on Dec. 27, 1927, to the late Thomas Clinton and Annie Harrell Sr. Services were held Monday in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Joseph Horton officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Winchester Christian Academy, P.O. Box 715, Winchester, TN 37398.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 24, 2021