Thomas Edward Stallings, 61 of Shelbyville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at St Thomas West Medical Center in Nashville. He was born in Bedford County on Dec. 3, 1959, to the late Daniel Stanley “D.S.” and Evalena (Clark) Stallings.
Eddy was currently employed as a maintenance technician at Ravago Americas in Manchester, where he had worked since 2013. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and working on his farm. But most of all, he cherished the time spent with his beloved family, especially the grandkids. Eddy will be remembered for his loving nature and for always being dependable and putting family first. He was of the Baptist faith.
Eddy is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Penny Stallings of Shelbyville; children, Christopher Bryan (Heather) Stallings of Shelbyville, and Athena Daniella (William) Pickle of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Sidney Taylor Cross, Lilibeth Evalena Regynski, Cole Edward Stanfill, Promise Marie Stallings, Jacob Thomas Stallings, and Penny Bridgett Stallings; great-grandchildren, Emery-Jane Marie Stanfill, and one on the way; and siblings, Samuel Lee (Ruby) Stallings of Shelbyville, and Twyla Danace (Bud) Stevens of Burlington, Iowa. Eddy leaves behind countless others who had no relation but were important to him and considered family.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 10, 2021