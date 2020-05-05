Thomas Eugene Willingham, 70, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the VA Tennessee Valley Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Tommy was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in the Vietnam War. He loved to watch NASCAR, cheer on the Tennessee Vols and the New Orleans Saints. Tommy was the most loving and gentle hearted man. But he especially loved his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Mary Willingham; two brothers, Richard Willingham and Billy Ray Willingham; one sister, Marie Harper. He is survived by his sons, Travis Willingham and Terry Cargile; four daughters, Dawn Morris (Brian), Crystal Peery (Mike), Kayla White (Dennis) and Tabitha Staples (Oliver); one brother, Jerry Willingham; one sister, Patricia Stone; seven grandchildren, Chris Calder (Courtney), Gavin Calder(Chelsie), Reid Lawrence, Gracie Willingham, Preslee White, Maisyn Staples, and Emersyn Staples and beloved dog, Trigger.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Don Darden officiating.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Willingham Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 6, 2020