Thomas Frank Penfold, Sr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at his home at the age of 95.
Mr. Penfold was born in Home Gardens, California to the late Vern and Alice McFadden Penfold. He served his country proudly in the United State Navy during World War II and went on to work as a Hydraulic Engineer with Bertea Products. Mr. Penfold also worked for NASA tracking astronauts during the Apollo Missions. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma and loved his Lord and Savior. He also loved farming and spending quality time with his family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Penfold was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Penfold; four sons, Ken Penfold and his wife Teri, Duane Penfold and his wife Elaine, Ron Penfold and his wife Jacque, and Tom Penfold and his wife Jackie; 14 grandchildren, Julie, Jared, Kellie, Cody, Laura, Casey, Treva, Mandie, Ronnie, Gavin, Christina, Graeme, Gareth, and Maegan; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gareth and Lindsay Penfold's upcoming missionary work in Lille, France. Donations may be made via IAFR.org/donate by selecting "Penfold" from the missionary list or by mailing to IAFR, P.O. Box 1405, Wheaton, IL 60187. Please make checks payable to IAFR with the subject line "Penfold."
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 18, 2021