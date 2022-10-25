Tommy.jpg

Thomas Herman “Tommy” Campbell

Thomas Herman “Tommy” Campbell of Estill Springs passed this life on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at St. Thomas Midtown at the age of 78.

Tommy was born in Tullahoma to the late Herman and Elise Mullins Campbell. He was the former owner of Mid-South Contractors, as well as a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ where he was a Deacon, and the Sons of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, Tommy was greeted in Heaven by his wife, Charlotte Melton Campbell. He is survived by his son, Tim Campbell.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.