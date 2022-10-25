Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Thomas Herman “Tommy” Campbell of Estill Springs passed this life on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at St. Thomas Midtown at the age of 78.
Tommy was born in Tullahoma to the late Herman and Elise Mullins Campbell. He was the former owner of Mid-South Contractors, as well as a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ where he was a Deacon, and the Sons of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, Tommy was greeted in Heaven by his wife, Charlotte Melton Campbell. He is survived by his son, Tim Campbell.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Randy Davis officiating. Burial will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Tommy’s memory be made to the Wilson Avenue Church of Christ Benevolence Fund – 1401 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 26, 2022
