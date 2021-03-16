Graveside services for Thomas “Tommy” McKinley Cornelison, Jr., 87, of Tullahoma were held Sunday, March 14 at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Mr. Cornelison passed from this life on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at NHC of Tullahoma.
Tommy was born on Aug. 11, 1933 to the late Thomas and Jennie Cornelison. He was an US Army veteran. He attended Harmony Baptist Church. Tommy enjoyed working on many things, there was not a task that he could not do. He was a great woodworker and mechanic. He enjoyed collecting anything electronic and most importantly spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Cornelison; two brothers, Harold Cornelison and James Cornelison; one sister, Nancy Cornelison. He is survived by one son, Mike Cornelison; two daughters, Ilona Ho and Andrea Cornelison; one brother, Robert Cornelison (Virginia), three sisters, Gracie Higginbotham (Ray), June Franklin (Bob), and Joyce Reid (Leonard); and six grandchildren.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cornelison Family.
Tullahoma News – March 17, 2021