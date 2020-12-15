Thomas Ray “Tom” McDevitt, 65, passed away Dec. 12 at his home in Manchester.
Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 16, 2020
Thomas Ray “Tom” McDevitt, 65, passed away Dec. 12 at his home in Manchester.
Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 16, 2020
