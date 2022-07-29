Thomas Reese Luckado

Thomas (“Tommy”, “TR”) Reese Luckado, Jr., 71, passed on July 20, 2022, in Tullahoma after a long battle with COPD and other maladies. He was born on June 30, 1951, in Johnson to Tom and Ruth (Williams) Luckado.

Tommy grew up in Tullahoma and attended Bel-Aire Elementary School, West Middle School, and Tullahoma High School where he graduated in 1969. After graduating he attended UT Knoxville.

