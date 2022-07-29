Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Thomas (“Tommy”, “TR”) Reese Luckado, Jr., 71, passed on July 20, 2022, in Tullahoma after a long battle with COPD and other maladies. He was born on June 30, 1951, in Johnson to Tom and Ruth (Williams) Luckado.
Tommy grew up in Tullahoma and attended Bel-Aire Elementary School, West Middle School, and Tullahoma High School where he graduated in 1969. After graduating he attended UT Knoxville.
He was a gifted musician and sang and played electric guitar in several bands in his 20’s. Prior to that he played trumpet in school bands and at special church events such as the Christmas Midnight Mass at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Tullahoma, where he served as an acolyte for years. Tommy played on the Tullahoma Little League team and liked to play basketball. He was quick, very bright, had a great wit, and liked to play chess. On good days near the end, when asked how he was doing, he’d answer by singing- “I’m alright. Nobody worry ‘bout me.” (By Kenny Loggins-theme from “Caddyshack”)
He is survived by his sister, Laura Ann Luckado (Bill Lashlee), his brother, Michael David Luckado (Lisa Pitts Clement), niece, Danielle Hagler (Allen), nephew, Taylor Luckado (Hannah) and two great nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Robert Paul Luckado.
An announcement will be forthcoming for a celebration of life. Ann Luckado can be contacted for details at annluckado@gmail.com.
Tullahoma News – July 31, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Luckado as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.