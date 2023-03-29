Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Thomas Richard Heydweiller, age 63 of Decherd, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 just moments after returning from a bucket list beach trip. He was born on April 21, 1959, in Lindenhurst, New York to the late Fredrick Richard and Jane Elizabeth Heydweiller. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 29, 2023
