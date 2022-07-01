Thomas Ward Williams, Jr, sunrise February 10, 1953 and sunset June 25, 2022. Thomas was raised in a Christian home, being the second eldest and only boy of four children. He was baptized at age 12 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Cowan, TN. Max was loving son, brother, husband, father and pawpaw. He loved hard and genuine; you could always see his smile with his gold from afar it would light up the moon. Max was easy to love and quick to anger in younger days, but the man God started working on till now was still easy to love and stood strong on the word of God and always told you to pray. Be still and know God was working in your favor. Max was humble and a faithful man of God. He always told us to save because he’s not going to always be here. Take care of your kids, take care of each other no matter what love each other even when it’s hard and hold your head up higher because you are a child of God. Psalm 147:3 “He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds” Max was educated at Thorogood School, Cowan Elementary, Franklin County High school and Draughn’s Business College in Huntsville, MA. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and enjoyed the travel. Max leaves to mourn his passing his beloved wife, Angel Eiress Williams; stepdaughter, Miracle Sanders; son, Kelly Williams; daughters, Kezland Davis and Arriana Williams; sisters, Renda (Michael) Talley and Sharon McGee; several grandchildren; nephews, Rick McGee, Nick McGee, and Kendall Talley; and several cousins, friends and other family members. Visitation was held on Friday, July 1, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held immediately followed in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment was followed at Thorogood Cemetery with military honors bestowed.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 3, 2022