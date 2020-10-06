Thornton Pearson Bell

Thornton Pearson Bell, 81, of Tullahoma, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Tennova Harton in Tullahoma.

Thornton was born July 30, 1939 to the late, Thornton Harrison and Maudie Lee Tatum Bell. He was employed for many years by TVA as a boilermaker, and was also a retired minister. He was a member of the Lighthouse Church of Jesus. In his free time he greatly enjoyed sharpening knives, welding, spending time with his family, and singing.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his children, Gary Bell, Randell Bell, Jennifer Bell, and Jason Darrell Bell.

He is survived by his loving wife, Velma Lee Riddle Bell; children, Kathy (Danny) Finchum of Lynchburg, Judy (Lyndon) Stephens of Lynchburg, Ronald (Vivian) Bell of Lynchburg, Jake Bell of Lynchburg; 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 in the chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner, with Howard Riddle officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Blvd, Lynchburg, TN 37352, 931-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.

Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 7, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Thornton Bell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 6
Visitation
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
181 Majors Boulevard
Lynchburg, TN 37352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 7
Visitation
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
2:00PM
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
181 Majors Boulevard
Lynchburg, TN 37352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.