Thornton Pearson Bell, 81, of Tullahoma, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Tennova Harton in Tullahoma.
Thornton was born July 30, 1939 to the late, Thornton Harrison and Maudie Lee Tatum Bell. He was employed for many years by TVA as a boilermaker, and was also a retired minister. He was a member of the Lighthouse Church of Jesus. In his free time he greatly enjoyed sharpening knives, welding, spending time with his family, and singing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his children, Gary Bell, Randell Bell, Jennifer Bell, and Jason Darrell Bell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Velma Lee Riddle Bell; children, Kathy (Danny) Finchum of Lynchburg, Judy (Lyndon) Stephens of Lynchburg, Ronald (Vivian) Bell of Lynchburg, Jake Bell of Lynchburg; 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 in the chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner, with Howard Riddle officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Blvd, Lynchburg, TN 37352, 931-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 7, 2020