Timothy A. Counts, devoted husband and friend, age 63, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2023 after a long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Tim was born Jan. 16, 1960, in Fayetteville and was a 1978 graduate of Flintville High School. During his school years he received a Civilian Citizenship Award in addition to perfect attendance awards from 6th thru 12th grade. He received many peer awards during this time including “Best Looking” and “Best All Around”. Tim was very athletic, participating in basketball, baseball, and football. He was co-captain of the Flintville Bobcat Football team during his senior year. Tim graduated in 1982 from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. In 2015, after 30.5 years, Tim retired from Nissan Motor Corporation progressing from a Production Technician in the beginning, to a V-Up Production Supervisor at retirement, mentoring many beloved employees and coworkers along the way. Tim and his wife, Mary Kay, spent a lot of time working in their yard, sometimes from sun up to sun down; it was their therapy and the results were always immaculate. Tim and Mary Kay were avid Jack Daniel’s collectors, and very involved Squire’s for many, many years. Tim and Mary Kay also loved going to the movies frequently, and occasionally riding their Harley motorcycles; but their greatest passion was just being together and spending quality time with each other. Tim is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Daisy Copeland, and his father, Donald A. Counts.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 23 years, Mary Kay Counts; mother, Linda Lou Counts; mother and father-in-law Katie and Mike Sims; four brothers and one sister; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family is deeply thankful to God for the many doctors, nurses, and providers that fought along with Tim the past 27 months to have a longer than projected outcome granting lots more laughs, memories, and love than was ever expected. -Written by Tim Counts on February 23, 2023.
Visitation for Tim will be held on Friday, April 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m.in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Jimmy Kesey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Tim’s memory be made to The Nikki Mitchell Foundation- P.O. Box 68305 Nashville, TN 37206 (www.nmfcares.org)
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 19, 2023
