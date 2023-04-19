Counts obit.jpg

Timothy A. Counts, devoted husband and friend, age 63, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2023 after a long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Tim was born Jan. 16, 1960, in Fayetteville and was a 1978 graduate of Flintville High School. During his school years he received a Civilian Citizenship Award in addition to perfect attendance awards from 6th thru 12th grade. He received many peer awards during this time including “Best Looking” and “Best All Around”. Tim was very athletic, participating in basketball, baseball, and football. He was co-captain of the Flintville Bobcat Football team during his senior year. Tim graduated in 1982 from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. In 2015, after 30.5 years, Tim retired from Nissan Motor Corporation progressing from a Production Technician in the beginning, to a V-Up Production Supervisor at retirement, mentoring many beloved employees and coworkers along the way. Tim and his wife, Mary Kay, spent a lot of time working in their yard, sometimes from sun up to sun down; it was their therapy and the results were always immaculate. Tim and Mary Kay were avid Jack Daniel’s collectors, and very involved Squire’s for many, many years. Tim and Mary Kay also loved going to the movies frequently, and occasionally riding their Harley motorcycles; but their greatest passion was just being together and spending quality time with each other. Tim is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Daisy Copeland, and his father, Donald A. Counts. 

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Counts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.