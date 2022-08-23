Timothy Allen Mallard, 60, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Medical Center in Murfreesboro.  He was born in Bedford County on Oct. 20, 1961, to the late Leonard Allen and Patricia Dawn (Clay) Mallard. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Aug 25
Visitation
Thursday, August 25, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Aug 25
Memorial Service
Thursday, August 25, 2022
7:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
