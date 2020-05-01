Timothy Beau Byrom, 56, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Thomas West in Nashville.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Dec. 20, 1963 to the late Lee Campbell and Shirley Fann Limbaugh Byrom. Beau was the owner and operator of Beau Byrom’s Body Shop in Tullahoma. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, rock crawling, truck pulling, and play cards. He was a member of Beech Hill Baptist Church where he was the song leader. Beau’s family and friends will remember him for his caring nature and how he spread happiness to those around him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Lee Byrom; and grandparents, Oddie and Ruby Byrom, and Oliver and Eula Kate Limbaugh.
Beau is survived by his loving wife of twenty-nine years, Dewanna Byrom of Winchester; children, Tyler (Hollie) Byrom of Winchester, and Emily Byrom (Ethan Sims) of Winchester; grandchildren, Lane and Bennett; and Trey Burton of Lynchburg, Dalton Jackson of Tullahoma, and Britton Lewis of Estill Springs, all of whom he considered as sons.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Troy Deaton and special friend Eddie Burton officiating. Interment will follow at Harmony Cemetery with Tom Taylor, Danny Anderson, Shawn Sullenger, John LaCook, Dalton Jackson, Casey McGee, Cole Dickson, and Tyler Taylor serving as pallbearers. The register book and memorial cards will be available under the carport of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home during visitation and prior to the funeral service. An attendant will be available to assist you. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – May 3, 2020