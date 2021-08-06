Timothy Glenn Preston, 71, of Manchester was born on March 11, 1950 and passed from this life on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Nashville.

Mr. Preston was born in Winchester to the late James Preston and Jane Sanders Preston. He worked for twelve years at Combustion Engineering in Chattanooga, and then later retired. Mr. Preston loved golf, cooking, yard work and most recently took up painting.

Mr. Preston is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane Preston; son, Paul Preston; daughters, Stephanie (Jason) Stem and Gina Baker; grandchildren, Cecily, Jessica (Darrell), Nathan, Allen Matherly, Mekeesha Matherly; great grandchildren, Emma and Easton.

Per the family’s wishes, Mr. Preston will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Aug. 8, 2021

