Born April 12, 1961 to Olus and Hallie Jean Holt Duke in Tullahoma.
Tim was a Tullahoma native who fulfilled his call to duty by joining the Army after graduating high school. While in the military, Tim began his career at Fort Bragg North Carolina as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He went on to become a helicopter crew chief in 101st Screaming Eagles. He ended his military career in the Army National Guard. Throughout his 22 years of service, he was involved in many overseas operations including Operation Desert Storm/Shield. After retirement, he continued to support veterans in different ways, most recently by joining the Patriot Guard riders to welcome home fallen soldiers or provide homeland help. He loved the outdoors, riding his Harley Davidsons, and spending time with his family. Tim was a highly motivated scholar who continuously increased his knowledge and skills. He was a proud American who loved his family.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 39 years, Sherri Snell Duke, his children Zachary Holt Duke (Heather) and Erica Duke-Robinson (Fred), his grandchildren William Holt, Greyson, Gwyn and Alyce, his brother Mark (Karen), his sisters Kay and Lisa, several nieces and a nephew, along with many friends who also felt like family.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 19, 2022
