Timothy Lee Lampkin of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at the age of 65. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mr. Lampkin, a native of Birmingham, Ala., was the son of the late Richard and Vera Mae Dollar Lampkin. He attended the University of Alabama and was an avid football fan. He enjoyed photography and photographing his children and granddaughter participating in a variety of sports. He also enjoyed riding horses and rodeos. He was a bull rider and enjoyed reminiscing about his experiences. His favorite times were spent with his children and his granddaughter, Bella.
He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Wilson (Eric) of Cashiers, NC; son, Zach Lampkin (fiancé, Leslie Hull) of Nashville; brother, Rick Lampkin (Sharon) of Birmingham; sister, Linda Lampkin of Birmingham and granddaughter, Bella Wilson.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 3, 2021