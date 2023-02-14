Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Timothy James Posey (Tim), 67, passed away at the Waters of Winchester on February 11, 2023. Tim was born in Harvey, IL April 23, 1955, to the late Arvell and Elizabeth (Lib) Stovall Posey. The visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon with funeral immediately following at Winchester Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Huntland. Reverend Gary Tubb officiating. The family would like to thank the nurses and aids at The Waters of Winchester and Avalon Hospice for their care and compassion. You all are angels!
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 15, 2023
