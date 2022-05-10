Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
A celebration of life for Timothy Wade Barnett, 57, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Mr. Barnett passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Tim was born in Baldwin County, Alabama on Dec. 29, 1964, the son of the late Joseph Barnett and Patricia Lowe Pierce. Tim spent most of his life in the auto industry. He loved working on cars and detailing them. After years of work in the detailing business, Tim went to work with his wife, Cynthia, at Autumn Oaks. Tim enjoyed spending time with the residents and helping anyone in need. In his spare time Tim enjoyed fishing, cooking, and having a good time, but above all he loved spending time with his family and grandson. He was very family oriented, and family meant everything to him. Tim was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Tim is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Barnett. He is survived by his son, Dakota Barnett; daughter, Danielle Atnip (Ken); brothers, Joseph Barnett and Lyston Pierce; sisters, Debbie Barnett Wilson and Donna Pierce Richardson; grandson, John Lee Atnip.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 11, 2022
