"Tinker" Raleigh Eugene Frye-Fowlkes was born Jan. 8, 1943. "Tinker" was born in Tullahoma, and spent much of his life living in Tennessee and Harvey, Ill. "Tinker" was a great family man that loved life and lived it to the fullest. His son Kris describes him as "a larger than life father and PaPa to his grandchildren, Tristan and Ezekiel. Daddy experienced so much life, had great friends that loved him dearly, he taught me to be a man, a father, and how to enjoy life. PaPa will always be alive in me, Tristan, and Ezekiel. "We love and miss you Dad, PaPa".
"Tinker" passed on May 9, 2020. He went to sleep peacefully, in the afternoon. He called his son Kris just a few hours before, telling him "don't work too hard, I Love You son, I Love You dad - talk to you soon". Fly high Dad, Papa I know you will be watching over us from Heaven, and you can see Tristan and Ezekiel all the time now.
A visitation was held Thursday. There will be a head/foot stone at Bethany Cemetery, Tullahoma once his ashes are returned, as he donated his body to science. Thank you everyone for the support and calls, so many people thought the world of my dad. He was a kind and gentle soul that could ease your pain with a joke or a smile :)
Tinker's family include, Parents passed on, Paul Frye, Mattie Bell Frye. Surviving siblings are Clara "Dean" Simmons, Sonny Simmons, Marsha Barcikowski, Joe Barcikowski, Billy Frye, Jimmy Frye and Dwight Stephens and wife Jan. Siblings that passed prior: Wayne Frye, Mike Frye. Surviving children are Kris Frye (and wife Jessica Frye), Scott Frye (and wife April Frye)
Children that passed prior are Steven Frye. Surviving Grandchildren: Tristan Frye, Ezekiel Frye, Raleigh Rae Frye, Scott Jr. Frye, Beth Frye, and Steven Frye. Grandchild that passed prior was Lukas Frye. Nine great-grandchildren survive
Extended Family members are Vicki Frye-Fowlkes, Mike Fowlkes (and wife Judy), Rick Fowlkes (and Wife Linda), Chris Robbins, and Sherry Fowlkes.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 17, 2020