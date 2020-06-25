Todd Allen Steele, Sr., 55, of Belvidere passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Nov. 4, 1964 in Hammond, Indiana. Visitation will be 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Robert Beal officiating. Interment will be at Flintville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home to help with expenses.
Tullahoma News – June 28, 2020