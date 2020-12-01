Tom Ed Bondurant succumbed Nov. 26, 2020 to his life-long struggle with the effects of the polio virus. He was born in Giles County in July of 1940, the first born of Richard and Sarah Jordan Bondurant. A graveside service was held Tuesday at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Dr. Rev. Michael Clark and Rev. James Bradley Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Easter Seals Tennessee, Polio Hero’s Group, 500 Wilson Pike Suite 228, Brentwood, TN 37027, or Elkton United Methodist Church, 505 Prospect-Elkton Rd, Prospect, TN 38477.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 2, 2020