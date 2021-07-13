Tommy J. Jeffery Jr. of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the age of 48. Funeral Services are scheduled at 2 PM, Friday, July 16 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 5–8 PM.
A native of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mr. Jeffery was the son of the late Tommy J. and Alice Broadrick Jeffery. He attended New Haven Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and telling stories. He was a big jokester and enjoyed kidding everyone. When he was younger, he played baseball. His favorite times were spent with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Donald David Jeffery.
He is survived by his wife, Misty Jeffery of Tullahoma; sons, Morgan Jeffery and Kyle Nunley (Tori), both of Tullahoma; daughter Kendra Glascoe (Christian) of Tullahoma; brother, Ronald Jeffery (Jeanette) of Bowling Green; sisters, Teresa Taylor (Greg) of Sewanee and Glenda VanNorman (Ted) of California; grandson, River Nunley; good friend, Shannon Jones (Karen) of Panama City, FL; nieces and nephews, Keith Thompson of Tullahoma, Tyler Mason of New York, Blake Dotson of Sparta, TN, Spencer and Kierston Jeffery, both of Tullahoma and Victoria Jeffery Perkins (Carl) of Tullahoma; four great nieces and nephews and many friends. He is also survived by his loving pet, Lucy the Poodle.
