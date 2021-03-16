Tommy Lee Williams, 62, of Tullahoma passed March 9, 2021 at Southern TN Medical Center in Winchester. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at Revival Center Family Church with Funeral Services will follow at noon with Sis. Gloria Garrard officiating and Elder Samuel Garrard as Eulogist. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolence may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 17, 2021