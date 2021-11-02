Tommy Samuel Hancock of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at his home at the age of 72.
Mr. Hancock was born in Woodbury to the late Walbert and Freda Dutton Hancock. During his life, Tommy served his country as a medic in the United States Army, and was deployed to the Panama Canal Zone during the Vietnam era. He was currently employed as a software engineer for Paragon Engineering in Huntsville, AL, and was a member of The church of Christ at Cedar Lane. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his first wife, Rebecca Ervin Hancock.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Martha Shivers Hancock; two daughters, Claire Mowrer (Adam), and Emily Brandon (Ryan); one sister, Melissa Hancock; two grandsons, Samuel Clay Brandon and Silas James Brandon; and one nephew, Troy Randolph (Ashley).
Visitation for Mr. Hancock will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at The church of Christ at Cedar Lane from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Tommy's memory be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort: PO Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180; or the charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021