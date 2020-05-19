Tony Lynn Smith, 63, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home at the age of 63.
Tony was born in Winchester to Howard and Francis Wiseman Smith who both survive. He was a graduate of Shelbyville Central High School and went on to become the owner of Pet Paradise in Tullahoma. Tony was also a member of First Baptist Church in Estill Springs. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Gail Smith; two brothers, Barry Smith (Kathy) and Bryan Smith (Julie); one sister, Michelle Smith; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Elbert Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 20, 2020