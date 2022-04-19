Tonya D. Gattis, 61, of Tullahoma, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Lawrenceburg on Sept. 25, 1960, to Nelson and Arlene Richardson Sr. Before her retirement in 2020, she was employed as a RN at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital. Tonya and her husband Jeff, along with their beloved dog, Scooter, loved to travel in their RV, especially to Disney World, Ft. Myers Beach, and to the mountains, and enjoyed events hosted by the RV Club. She was an avid Alabama Football fan. But most of all, Tonya was a caring, loving mother, wife, grandmother who always put everyone else before herself, and she cherished the time spent with her precious family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Will and Beatrice Ezell, and Joe P. and Cora Richardson.
Tonya is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Jeff Gattis; children, Cory (Jennifer) Watson, and Jeremy (Jessica) Watson; step-children, Trudy (Jeff) Lambert, John (Kasey) Gattis, and Josh Gattis; beloved dog, Scooter; parents, Nelson and Arlene Richardson Sr; grandchildren, Brenley Watson, Avery Gattis, Delainey Burns, Tayllor Burns, Jayden Gattis, Kaitlynn Gattis, and Phoenix Lily Gattis; brothers, Nelson (Jane) Richardson Jr, and David (Tara) Richardson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at a.m. on Wednesday, April 20in the Chapel of Jennings- Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with David Wall officiating. Interment will follow at Lois Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 20, 2022