It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved Traci Marie Anglin, of Madison on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the age of 40. Traci is survived by her mother, Melanie Carter Anglin of Tullahoma; father, Eddie (Lee) Anglin of Nashville; her son, Jaxson Carter Anglin-Sims; siblings: Duane Anglin of Manchester, and Ashley (Brandon) Oberlander Townsend of Estill Springs; Jaxson’s father, Orlando Sims of Hermitage. As well as her aunts, uncles, cousins, many nieces and nephews and friends, near and far.
A memorial service was held Thursday, Dec.1 at Tullahoma Funeral Home located at 401 Westside Drive.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Dec. 4, 2022
