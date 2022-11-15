Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Treva Ellen Martin of Tullahoma passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at the age of 73.
Mrs. Martin was born in McMinnville to the late James R. Worley Sr. and Mildred Scott Worley. Treva was a graduate of Memphis State University, and was a beloved school teacher at Robert E. Lee Elementary School for 27 years.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, James Martin; two daughters, Andrea Maddox (Kent), and Jackie Bowling (Jonathan); one sister, Jackie Worley Holt (Tom); one brother, James R. Worley, Jr. (Debra); and six grandchildren, Katie, Jon Clark, Libby, Ben, Walter, and Henry.
Visitation for Mrs. Martin will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 16, 2022
