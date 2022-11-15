Treva.jpg

Treva Ellen Martin

Treva Ellen Martin of Tullahoma passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at the age of 73.

Mrs. Martin was born in McMinnville to the late James R. Worley Sr. and Mildred Scott Worley. Treva was a graduate of Memphis State University, and was a beloved school teacher at Robert E. Lee Elementary School for 27 years.

