Funeral services for Mr. Trevor Marquel Murray, 25, of La Vergne, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home on Saturday. Mr. Murray passed suddenly from this life on Saturday, March 12, in Smyrna, Tennessee.
Trevor was born in Winchester on March 31, 1996, the son of Charlie Murray and Jennifer Murray. Trevor was a graduate of La Vergne High School where he played football, was on the swim team, and ran track. He was a child of God, and when he loved, he loved with his whole heart. Trevor also was very family oriented. His brother was his best friend, he was his momma’s baby, and his dog, Lilly, meant everything to him. In his free time, Trevor enjoyed fishing with his Papa and playing basketball. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.
Trevor is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Thomas Smith, Jr.; paternal grandmother, Patricia Murray. He is survived by his parents, Charlie Murray (Tabitha) and Jennifer Murray (Reggie); one brother, Triston Murray; one half-brother, Xavier Garcia; one half-sister, Kelsey Murray; maternal grandmother, Johneda Jenkins (Pete); paternal grandfather, Jerry Murray; two uncles, James Thomas Smith III (Shannon) and Jerry Clint Murray, Jr. (Susie); one aunt, Katrina Verge (Jerome); cousins, Parker, Shay, Jerriona, Javaun, Kelvin, Christopher, Kameron and Kenyon; a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Trevor’s name to either Tullahoma Funeral Home, 401 Westside Drive, Tullahoma, TN 37388, or potted plants.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 20, 2022