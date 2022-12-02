Finney.jpg

Troy Dale Finney

Troy Dale Finney of Tullahoma passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home at the age of 60.

Mr. Finney was born in Tullahoma to the late Tony and Martha Hammers Finney. During his life he served as a minister for the Church of the Nazarene, and was a member of Fayetteville First Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Finney is survived by his wife, Donita Kay Finney; daughter, Kaitlyn Finney; parents-in-law, Glenn and Ruth Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Benita Hice; Niece and nephew, Ashley and Aaron Hice; great-nephews, Nolan, Lucas, and Riley; and his cat, Sparkles. The family would like to extend their thanks to everyone with Hospice Compassus for the excellent care and compassion shown to Troy.

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Finney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

