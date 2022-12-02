Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Troy Dale Finney of Tullahoma passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home at the age of 60.
Mr. Finney was born in Tullahoma to the late Tony and Martha Hammers Finney. During his life he served as a minister for the Church of the Nazarene, and was a member of Fayetteville First Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Finney is survived by his wife, Donita Kay Finney; daughter, Kaitlyn Finney; parents-in-law, Glenn and Ruth Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Benita Hice; Niece and nephew, Ashley and Aaron Hice; great-nephews, Nolan, Lucas, and Riley; and his cat, Sparkles. The family would like to extend their thanks to everyone with Hospice Compassus for the excellent care and compassion shown to Troy.
Visitation for Mr. Finney will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Troy’s brother-in-law, Pastor Gerald Hice officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Troy’s memory be made to either the Fayetteville Church of the Nazarene Building Fund- P.O. Box 390, Fayetteville, TN 37334; or the Tennessee chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America- P.O. Box 62, Brentwood, TN 37024.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 4, 2022
