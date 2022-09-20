Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Troy McDonald, Jr., 89, of Tullahoma, Tennessee departed this life on, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Life Care Center in Tullahoma.
After attending Tennessee Tech in Cookeville and completing his DDS Degree at the University of Tennessee in Memphis, he opened his dental practice on Cedar Lane in Tullahoma on Aug. 12, 1962 and practiced 52 years until retiring August 12, 2014, at the age of 82.
He was preceded in death by his parents Troy and Beulah Hull McDonald; two sisters: Joy McDonald and June Hall (William T.); and one brother, Roger E. McDonald of Monroe, TN.
Troy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gayle McDonald, who he met at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville; four children: Seth McDonald (Pam), Cynthia Herrera, Craig McDonald (Jennifer), and Cathy Cowell. Seven grandchildren: Joshua Herrera, Briana McDonald, Caleb McDonald, Elecia Herrera, Ashlyn McDonald, Jared McDonald (Aimee), and Gabriel McDonald. Six great grandchildren: Shiloh and Zeke Herrera, Ahava and Rapha Twobull, Michael McDonald and soon to be expected brother.
Funeral services will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Adam Cutshaw officiating. The family will receive visitors, at the funeral home, from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment to immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. The family would like to express their appreciation to Compassus Hospice and Life Care Center.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
