Troy McDonald, Jr., 89, of Tullahoma, Tennessee departed this life on, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Life Care Center in Tullahoma.

 After attending Tennessee Tech in Cookeville and completing his DDS Degree at the University of Tennessee in Memphis, he opened his dental practice on Cedar Lane in Tullahoma on Aug. 12, 1962 and practiced 52 years until retiring August 12, 2014, at the age of 82.

