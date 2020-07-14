Trudie L. Green, 70, died Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Stones River Hospital in Woodbury. She was born in Coffee County on June 8, 1950.

Central Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – July 15, 2020

 

To plant a tree in memory of Trudie Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

